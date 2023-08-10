Hundreds trapped for 12 hours due to cable car failure

ALBAWABA - Who doesn't love to watch the world from above? There are a lot of beautiful sights to see in the world, but sadly reaching those places is not easy, and it's even worst when an unfortunate accident happens on the way, such as what happened with these tourists in Canada.

Every year, countless tourists climb Sulphur Mountain in Banff National Park, one of the oldest and most visited of all national parks in Canada. According to the tourist site of the region, the degree of difficulty of the path for hikers is considered to be "moderate" with an elevation gain of 700 meters. Luckily there is a cable car so someone doesn't need to hike, but sadly that's where things went wrong.

Hundreds of tourists, as many as 300, were left stuck from Monday to Tuesday night on Sulphur Mountain, in the heart of the Rockies in Canada, after the cable car that was taking them to the top of the mountain suddenly broke down due to power failure

Shutterstock

The passengers of the cable car cabins were the first to be evacuated, but hundreds of other visitors that were already on top of the mountain were unable to descend before nightfall.

The company Pursuit continued the evacuation by helicopter on Tuesday morning with the help of national park authorities.

"We spent the night on the mountain," said Abby, a woman who happened to be visiting the area with her family and ended up not being able to go down the mountain.

"They provided us with water, snacks and blankets," she added, noting that she was both "exhausted" and "frustrated" because of the long wait. She and other visitors had to spend more than 12 hours on Mount Sulphur.

"Some people braved the darkness and walked back down the mountain," she said, criticizing how slow the authorities were to move and do something slow move.

And when speaking to AFP, Tanya Otis, who is the director of communication for the Persut tourist company that runs the cable car, said the cable car outage was due to a storm.

Neither the park authorities nor the police have commented or made further statements.