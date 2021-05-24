I am 'Really Offended' Says Lead Singer of Eurovision Winners Maneskin After Cocaine Rumor

The lead singer of Eurovision winners Maneskin has said that he is 'really offended' after viewers thought they saw him make suspicious snorting motion on live TV - and is due to have a drugs test in a 'few hours.'

Damiano David was seen during Saturday night's Eurovision Song Contest, which was held in Rotterdam, bending down towards a table in what was interpreted by observers as a snorting movement.

But Damiano has refuted the idea that he had taken cocaine during the final, saying Thomas Raggi, the band's guitarist, had simply broken a glass in the green room.

Appearing on BBC breakfast, presenter Dan Walker asked whether the rumours and controversy over what appeared to look like drug taking in the green room had overshadowed the band's victory.

'It was the moment where they were giving us 12 points and in the meanwhile Thomas broke a glass, so while I was cheering I saw the glass broken and I was like "oh my god - what happened. I feel really offended,"' explained Damiano.

'We are young guys with a huge passion for the music and this is overshadowing our win. We will get drug tested and prove that it's all speculation. I'm getting drug tested today in a few hours. Let me say we are really offended.'

Maneskin's bassist Victoria De Angelis added: 'It makes us sad because we try and portray a positive message. We've never had use of drugs and we don't want to spread this kind of message.'

'What we try to do is focus on this incredible thing and the people supporting us and that's what matters the most. I don't think people should say stupid things about this.'

The rock band, who went from busking on the streets to winning Eurovision, also reflected on their journey.

'It's amazing when we look back at our journey,' said Damiano. 'We feel really fulfilled about it. We cannot explain how happy we are about it. Everything we've done - we will do it again!'

Victoria added: 'It's amazing. We still can't believe it.'

Speaking of the night, she continued: 'It was really amazing for us. We're so glad we had the chance to take part with so many different people. We're really looking forward to starting to play again all over Europe.'

Damiano went on to say how it's also 'really important' to them that a band won the Eurovision competition.

'It's really important for us because we brought a kind of music that we feel is really representing us, so we're really happy we had a chance to win with this song as a band.'

Victoria continued: 'We hope that young people will see that it's possible that young people will see that even nowadays it's possible to play in a band and that they will start liking instruments instead of just making music on the computer.'

Dan Walker went on to ask the band about whether they had a chance to speak to the UK's entry James Newman, who sang Embers - but failed to score a single point.

'Yeah, he was really sweet,' said Victoria, to which Damiano added: 'It's a competition and unfortunately it happens. We think he's a nice guy and he had a good song.'

Offering some advice on how the UK can start winning some points, Manskin joked: 'Try with a band!'

Last night, Maneskin took to social media to address the drugs rumours, openly offering to 'get [drugs] tested' as they said they had 'nothing to hide'.

The speculation comes after Maneskin seized the top prize with Zitti e buoni scoring 524 points, ahead of French entry Voila by Barbara Pravi and Gjon's Tears' song Tout l'Univers which came third.

In a statement yesterday, The European Broadcasting Union said Damiano will be taking a drugs test after returning home and confirmed that broken glass had been found in the green room.

It read: 'We are aware of the speculation surrounding the video clip of the Italian winners of the Eurovision Song Contest in the Green Room last night.

'The band have strongly refuted the allegations of drug use and the singer in question will take a voluntary drug test after arriving home.

'This was requested by them last night but could not be immediately organized by the EBU.

'The band, their management and head of delegation have informed us that no drugs were present in the Green Room and explained that a glass was broken at their table and it was being cleared by the singer.

'The EBU can confirm broken glass was found after an on site check. We are still looking at footage carefully and will update with further information in due course.'

The statement comes after the Eurovision winners took to Instagram stories to address the video of Damiano, insisting that they have 'never used cocaine' and were 'shocked' by the rumours.

The post continued: 'We are really shocked about what some people are saying about Damiano doing drugs.

'We really are AGAINST drugs and we never used cocaine. We are ready to get tested, cause we have nothing to hide.

'We are here to play our music and we are so happy about our Eurovision win and we wanna thank everyone for supporting us.

'Rock'n Roll never dies. We love you.'

When asked about the incident during a press conference, Damiano said: 'Thomas (guitarist Thomas Raggi) broke a glass ... I don't use drugs, please guys, do not say that.

'Don't say that really. No cocaine please, do not say that.'

