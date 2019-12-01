'I Want to be Free, Not Raped', Women in Chile March Against Gender Violence, Inequality

Women in Chile dressed in red masks are pictured marching together in Santiago against gender violence and inequality.

The activists are seen wearing red masks covering their entire face as they come together to stand against social and economic inequality in the Chilean capital.

Protests started on October 18 against the entrenched political elite that comes from a small number of the wealthiest families in Chile.

One banner reads: 'On my way home I want to be free, not raped or murdered' with another stating: 'I was not born a woman to die for being one.'

On Monday 25 women rallied naked in the streets of the city to mark the International Day for the Elimination of Violence against Women.

Activists lit candles and held signs to stand against the sexual violence they believe is carried out by the state.

It comes as femicide and violence against women has risen across Chile and research from 2004 revealed that 50 per cent of married women have suffered abuse at the hands of their spouse.

And many activists believe that stigmatizing domestic crimes against women as 'personal issues' or 'crimes of passion' is adding to the issue, according to The Sun.

This article has been adapted from its original source.