IDEA Festival Jordan is Back to Connect The Local to The Global

IDEA – International Dance Encounter Amman, is a bi-annual international multi-disciplinary dance festival based in Amman Jordan.

The Festival aims to put Jordan in the global dance scene. It creates bonds between dance professionals from Jordan and abroad.

IDEA 2021 will take place from 23 – 28 September 2021.

“I felt alive. I never felt so alive for months, if not in years!”

IDEA serves as a platform for innovation, experimentation, and continuous development of dance culture in Jordan and beyond.

IDEA 2021 will take place from 23 – 28 September 2021.

For 2021, the second edition of the festival brings 18 exciting events by over 35 artists from more than 10 different countries to Jordan’s stages, outdoor locations, galleries, and museums. IDEA is organized and curated by Studio 8, partnering with local, regional, and international organizations.

Established in 2014, Studio 8 focuses on creating multidisciplinary dance productions.

Our story starts with a choreographer and performer who lives in Amman, Jordan. His name is Abd Al-hadi Abunahleh. Abd started to practice dance on the streets of Amman when he was 16 years old with his brother Anas. They belong to Jordan's very first street dance generation. This is the birth of “Studio 8”. We became The Studio symbolized by the number 8 which refers to a count-down to the moment when a dancer starts to dance. Studio 8

IDEA is also an educational platform dedicated to building connections between artists and innovators in Jordan and the world‭.

We offer year-round learning programs, direct mentorship, and personalized guidance; working hand-in-hand with artists, makers, performers to develop new and original productions and concepts. IDEA

Every year, IDEA tries to create one full-length dance production for the international stage.

Through annual production, we strive to provide a creative environment within which dancers, choreographers, musicians, designers could collaborate in producing unique, challenging, and diverse works in Jordan, losing boundaries between artistic labels, in favor of a more open and flexible view toward the art experience. IDEA

This is an opportunity to create work that communicates ideas that are intelligent, courageous, and new, with the hope that Jordanian dance productions could earn international recognition.