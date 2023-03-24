Images of Trump arrested are AI deepfakes

ALBAWABA - Fake AI images and videos showing U.S. police officers chasing former U.S. President Donald Trump down a street until he was overpowered and arrested are false, according to news reports.

The BBC reported that Trump "is hunkering down in Florida" in his mansion.

Earlier in the week, Trump said he will be arrested Tuesday. But the Washington Post PBS and other news outlets said the Manhattan grand jury investigating Trump over the hush money payments heard testimony on other matters, further delaying a vote on whether or not to indict the former president.

Trump's arrest is widely anticipated on charges stemming from the probe into a $130,000 hush payments made to porn star Stormy Daniels in 2016.