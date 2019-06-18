Imam Sentenced for Raping 12-Year-Old Boy 9 Times in UAE

The Ajman criminal court sentenced a 31-year-old Asian imam of a mosque to five years in jail followed by deportation for raping a 12-year-old Arab boy several times in his room.

According to the police report, the man used to convince the boy to accompany him after Isha prayer to his room situated near the mosque in Al Jarf area.





The father told the police that the boy's mother was extremely worried after she found changes in his behaviour and noticed that he came late after the prayers. When coaxed by her, the boy told her he was sexually abused by the imam nine times in his room. He told his mother that the imam gave him Dh5 every time he went to his room and told him that he can come to him anytime after Isha prayers if he needed money.

The report issued by the forensic laboratory proved that the boy had been abused several times. The police arrested the imam and referred him to public prosecution.

