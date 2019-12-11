India: 17-Year-Old Girl Set on Fire After She was Gang-Raped

A 17-year-old girl has died after she was allegedly gang-raped and set on fire by her boyfriend and his friends.

The teen suffered 90 per cent burns to her body after being held captive, raped and torched on Friday in Shantirbazar, South Tripura, eastern India.

Police say the victim was rescued by neighbours and taken to Govind Ballabh Pant Hospital in New Delhi early Saturday morning where she died from her injuries.

Neighbours claim the girl, who cannot be named, had been held hostage by her boyfriend for over two months, reports The Times of India.

The girl's family state the accused boyfriend Ajoy Rudrapal, 23, set the girl on fire after they offered a Rs 17,000 (£182) dowry instead of the Rs 50,000 (£535) his family demanded.

He is alleged to have called the girl's mother on Friday claiming her daughter had attempted to commit suicide by lighting herself on fire while he was in another room, reports Telegraph India.

As news spread of the victim's death from her injuries a mob gathered at the hospital where the accused and his mother had also been taken along with the girl.

The mob attacked the accused pair, Mr Rudrapal was then arrested by Shantirbazar police.

Officer Jal Singh Meena told The Times of India: 'The main accused in the case, Ajoy, was arrested at the hospital and later brought to Shantirbazar Police Station.



'The girl was set ablaze on Friday evening. Investigation is on.'

Ajoy Rudrapal is said to have met the victim on social media and had arrived at her home to propose marriage just after Diwali, at the end of October, when the pair eloped.

Her family claim she was then held for ransom and raped by the accused and his friends - they had lodged a police report but received no assistance.

The girl's mother told The Times of India: 'On Friday night we paid her ( Mr Rudrapal's mother) Rs 17,000 at the Chandrapur ISBT but she was not happy and warned us to pay the full amount if we wanted to get the girl back.

'In the meanwhile, we got to know their address and planned to reach them today.

'But early this morning we were informed that she had been set on fire and had been shifted to hospital.

'We immediately reported the matter to police but they did not turn up. When we met her at the hospital, my daughter was in critical condition.

'She told us she she had been repeatedly gang-raped for the past two months and was continuously tortured as we did not pay the ransom money.

'Finally, when Ajoy got to know that only Rs 17,000 had been paid, he became furious. And at night they set her on fire.'

The mother claimed that her daughter had been tortured by the boyfriend and his mother for several days before he and his friends started gang-raping her.

She said the girl had been refused proper food and told she would be killed if her family didn't pay the demanded fee.

The pair had been scheduled to marry on December 11, reports Telegraph India.