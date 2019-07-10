India: Bull's High Skills in Football Shock Internet Users

A video of a bull playing football on the streets of India has gone viral on the internet.

In the video, the bull seems to have wandered onto the field, where a group of young men were playing football, and goes to extreme lengths to guard it, much to the amusement of the players and passers-by.

Although the men do try to rob the bull of possession, he seems to sense where the next attempt to rid him of the ball is coming from, and instinctively turns towards the person approaching him, prompting said person to run away for fear of being harmed by the bull.

After a few attempts, a stray kick by the bull sees him temporarily lose possession of the ball, causing one of the players to finally get the ball back, before using his lightning-fast reflexes to get out of the bull’s way.

By this point, the bull is slightly miffed that ‘his’ ball has been stolen, so he begins chasing the player with the ball, changing direction when the ball is passed from one end of the field to the other. Finally giving in, the young men let the bull have the football for a while.

The second half of the game sees the boys willingly pass the ball to the bull, who is by this time far more amiable. But the herbivore soon loses interest in the game before ambling away from the field.

Indian cricket commentator Harsha Bhogle was among those who shared it, saying, “This is the funniest thing you will see today!”

The Indian Football Team have also gotten in on the act, quipping, “Thank you, Harsha Bhogle, our scouts are looking into this,” sharing it with the hashtag #BackTheMoo.

“We can get behind the hashtag #BackTheMoo”, added the Karnataka State Football Association.





The video was reportedly shot in the Indian state of Goa, with travel and tourism company Golden Goa stating that the incident took place at Mardol Football Ground.

This article has been adapted from its original source.