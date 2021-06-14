An India Sect Leader With 38 Wives, 89 Kids Dies at 76

A polygamous sect leader believed to be the head of the world's largest family has passed away aged 76 following an illness.

Ziona Chana, the head of a religious sect that allows members to take multiple wives, died at the Trinity Hospital in Aizawl, India, on Sunday.

He leaves behind 38 wives, 89 children and 33 grandchildren - all of whom live together in a 100-room, four storey house in the Baktwang Tlangnuam village.

The news of Chana's death was confirmed by Mizoram's chief minister, Zoramthanga, yesterday afternoon.

Mizoram's Ziona Chana, who had 38 wives and 89 children, passes away; state bids farewell https://t.co/xdm34PzPgt — Republic (@republic) June 13, 2021

Paying tribute to the father, he said: 'With heavy heart, #Mizoram bid farewell to Mr. Ziona, believed to head the world's largest family, with 38 wives and 89 children.

'Mizoram and his village at Baktawng Tlangnuam has become a major tourist attraction in the state because of the family. Rest in Peace Sir!'

Chana had suffered from high blood pressure and diabetes ahead of his death on June 13, reports say.

Ziona Chana had become a sensation due to the size of the family that stayed together; he passed away due to complications related to diabetes and high blood pressure



(@utpal_parashar reports)https://t.co/6bxGp7YEiR — Hindustan Times (@htTweets) June 13, 2021

He was first taken ill on June 7 when he became unable to eat, and fell unconscious on June 11, according to India Today.

He was rushed to hospital on Sunday, where he was declared dead on arrival.

The exact size of Chana's family is difficult to pinpoint, with some reports suggesting the father has as many as 94 children, 39 wives, 33 grandchildren and one great-grandchild.

He was the leader of Chana Pawl, a Christian sect formed in the 1930s by his grandfather.

The sect has some 1,700 members including four generations of the Chana family, many of whom carve wooden furniture and make pottery items.

It is understood Chana was born in 1945 and married his first wife Zathiangi, who is three years older than him, when he was 17.

His family live together in an enormous four-storey house named 'Chuuar Than Run' - or New Generation House - which has 100 rooms and became a tourist destination.

Mizoram: Ziona Chana (76), believed to be the head of world's largest family with 38 wives and 89 children, passes away, as per CM Zoramthanga



(ANI) pic.twitter.com/CJM8L2hLXl — OTV (@otvnews) June 13, 2021

The family is organised with great discipline. The oldest wife regularly draws up schedules for her fellow partners to take turns performing household chores such as preparing meals, washing and cleaning.

One evening meal can see them pluck 30 chickens, peel 132lb of potatoes and boil up to 220lb of rice.

Chana kept the youngest women near to his bedroom with the older members of the family sleeping further away - and there was a rotation system for who visited him at night.

He is survived by 38 wives, 89 children, and 36 grandchildren#Mizoram #ZionaChana pic.twitter.com/7baSeMugX0 — The Indian Express (@IndianExpress) June 14, 2021

Speaking previously, Rinkmini, one of Mr Chana's wives, said: 'We stay around him as he is the most important person in the house. He is the most handsome person in the village.'

She said Chana noticed her on a morning walk in the village in 1996 when she was and 17 wrote her a letter asking for her hand in marriage.

Another of his wives, Huntharnghanki, said the entire family gets along well. The family system is reportedly based on 'mutual love and respect'

Speaking in 2014, Chana said: 'Today I feel like God's special child. He's given me so many people to look after.

'I consider myself a lucky man to be the husband of 39 women and head of the world's largest family.'

This article has been adapted from its original source.