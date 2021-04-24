Indian Crematoriums Burn Non-Stop

As India's record-breaking Covid-19 wave continues to surge, people are forced to perform the last rites of their loved one in car parking lots.

The second wave of the Covid-19 pandemic has wreaked havoc on India's overburdened hospitals, as the country recorded the world’s highest daily number of 314,835 cases on Thursday and again on Friday with 332,730 cases.

India's total caseload has now surpassed 16 million, with deaths rising by 2,263 on Friday to reach a total of 186,920 since the pandemic started.

Day and night, the smoke from hundreds of funeral pyres streaks the skies of Delhi. At the city’s biggest crematorium exhausted staff work around the clock to clear the backlog of bodies left by the wave of death that has engulfed the Indian capital https://t.co/ToVFyf1bKi — The Times (@thetimes) April 23, 2021

So many of the dead are being brought for the last rites that metal structures of furnaces at some crematoriums in the western state of Gujarat have started melting or breaking down, as they are being used round-the-clock.