Indian Man Earns $3 Million in Big Ticket Abu Dhabi Raffle

India expat Assain Muzhippurath, based in Ajman, won Dh12 million in the Big Ticket Abu Dhabi raffle draw held on Wednesday.

Muzhippurath wasn't watching the live streaming of the draw, which was conducted virtually under the present circumstances.



He was in fact at work and just thanked Richard from Big Ticket for the jackpot.

"Mashallah, thanks. I am on duty," Muzhippurath said. Clearly, he has taken this as a prank call.

Muzhippurath had purchased ticket no. 139411 on May 14.

