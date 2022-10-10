Indian Priest on 'Alleged' Rape Rampage

A 50-year-old priest and his associates allegedly gang-raped a 25-year-old Dalit woman repeatedly for over a month in Rajasthan's Ajmer district, police said on Sunday.

According to police, the main accused, identified as Sanjay Sharma, was a family priest of the victim and used to perform prayers for her family.

"The woman has said that the accused first raped her when she was alone at home and also made some obscene videos," a senior officer said.

"Later, he extorted money from her and raped her again with others." An FIR has been registered.

This article has been adapted from its original source.