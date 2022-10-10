  1. Home
  2. Editor's Choice
  3. Indian Priest on 'Alleged' Rape Rampage

Indian Priest on 'Alleged' Rape Rampage

Published October 10th, 2022 - 11:10 GMT
Dalit woman
(Shutterstock/ File Photo)

A 50-year-old priest and his associates allegedly gang-raped a 25-year-old Dalit woman repeatedly for over a month in Rajasthan's Ajmer district, police said on Sunday.

Also ReadHow Do TikTok Challenges Enhance Rape Culture?How Do TikTok Challenges Enhance Rape Culture?

According to police, the main accused, identified as Sanjay Sharma, was a family priest of the victim and used to perform prayers for her family.

"The woman has said that the accused first raped her when she was alone at home and also made some obscene videos," a senior officer said.

"Later, he extorted money from her and raped her again with others." An FIR has been registered. 

This article has been adapted from its original source.

Tags:Indiawomanrape

Via SyndiGate.info


Copyright © HT Media Ltd.

You may also like

Subscribe

Sign up to our newsletter for exclusive updates and enhanced content
Subscribe Now
Loading content ...