  1. Home
  2. Editor's Choice
  3. Indian Priest Buries Himself Neck-Deep in Mud, Surrounds Himself With Fire to Beat Covid-…

Indian Priest Buries Himself Neck-Deep in Mud, Surrounds Himself With Fire to Beat Covid-19

Published May 27th, 2020 - 09:43 GMT
Srinivasa Siddhar from Tamil Nadu buries himself up to his head and surrounds himself with fire in eight-hour ritual to end the pandemic#COVID_19 (Twitter)
Srinivasa Siddhar from Tamil Nadu buries himself up to his head and surrounds himself with fire in eight-hour ritual to end the pandemic#COVID_19 (Twitter)
Highlights
The incident, which took place in the Pratyangra Devi temple in Thoothukudi, was caught on camera. 

A priest in India has taken an unorthodox approach to fighting the coronavirus pandemic. 

Srinivasa Siddhar from the southern state of Tamil Nadu buried himself neck-deep in mud and surrounded himself with fire with hopes of putting a stop to the global health crisis. 

The priest proved his dedication to eradicating the virus as he stayed buried in the mud for an incredible eight hours. 

The incident, which took place in the Pratyangra Devi temple in Thoothukudi, was caught on camera. 

The video shows the priest burying his body neck-deep in mud, while leaving just his head visible. 

Siddhar can be heard chanting prayers in the video. 

He was surrounded by a ring of fire which emitted clouds of black smoke. 

The ritual, known as 'Dawa Puja', took place on May 22.  

'Puja' is a worship or ritual performed by Hindis and Buddhists to offer homage and prayer to one or more deities or to spiritually celebrate an event.

This article has been adapted from its original source.

Via SyndiGate.info


© Associated Newspapers Ltd.

You may also like

You may also like

Subscribe

Sign up to our newsletter for exclusive updates and enhanced content
Subscribe Now
Loading content ...