Indonesia Allows Mosques to Open For Ramadan Prayers

Indonesia's Muslims observed the start of Ramadan on Tuesday with socially distanced gatherings amid an ongoing rise of COVID-19 cases in the country.

Ramadan, the ninth month in the Islamic calendar, is a month-long period when Muslims show self-restraint. Followers of Islam engage in daylong fasting and show greater devotion to religion with prayer.

On Tuesday, the Indonesia government allowed mosques to open for Ramadan prayers with distancing guidelines in place, India's PTI news agency reported.

#Indonesia's president Joko Widodo condemns what he called "terrorist" attacks in #France, but also warns that remarks by President Emmanuel Macron have "insulted Islam" and "hurt the unity of Muslims everywhere."https://t.co/vg32CAlZSZ — Al Arabiya English (@AlArabiya_Eng) October 31, 2020

The loosening of guidelines comes after last year's government decision to implement large-scale social restrictions, or PSBB. Indonesia has reported the largest number of COVID-19 cases in Southeast Asia. Total cases surpassed 1.5 million Monday.

During last year's Ramadan, Indonesia banned all religious activities. This year, shopping malls and cafes have been allowed to stay open, but areas of the country designated "red zones" and "orange zones" are urging residents to pray at home.

Zones not under restrictions are to allow Tarawih prayer services, performed at night during Ramadan, South Korean news agency Yonhap reported.

In Jakarta, the capital, the government disinfected 317 mosques. Large migrations are being banned, however. Muslims in Indonesia celebrate the end of Ramadan, known as Lebaran or Idul Fitri, with visits to their hometowns. Returning home is prohibited this year, the government said.

Religious organizations in Indonesia also are doing their part to help local authorities with vaccine efforts.

As Indonesia’s death toll from the coronavirus continues to rise, the world’s most populous Muslim country finds itself at odds with protocols put in place by the government to handle the bodies of victims of the pandemic. https://t.co/u8TrNOgbFD — The Associated Press (@AP) July 9, 2020

The Indonesia Ulema Council said COVID-19 vaccinations underway do not violate the rules of fasting during Ramadan, and urged Muslims to receive inoculations during the period.

About 87% of the Indonesia's 270 million people are Muslim.

This article has been adapted from its original source.