Inheritance departments for non-Muslims are established in Dubai

ALBAWABA- Dubai Courts have established a dedicated division for the inheritance and execution of wills of non-Muslims, emphasizing their commitment to cultural diversity and efficient service provision.

Headed by Judge Mohammed Jassim Al Shamsi, the Special Court of Inheritance aims to apply personal laws and streamline procedures for non-Muslims. The department specializes in regulating inheritance cases, requiring applicants to provide specific documents. Using a single-session system, the court aims to issue decisions promptly.

However, the court refrains from opening probate files for wills authenticated by the Dubai International Financial Centre courts. Law No. 15 of 2017, issued by Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, governs all non-Muslim wills and probate matters in Dubai, including the Dubai International Financial Centre.

This initiative showcases Dubai's dedication to providing comprehensive legal services and safeguarding the rights of non-Muslims who represent the majority of the UAE residents.