Iran Gets Ready for Muharram Rituals

The director of the Khatam Cultural Center has announced that several cultural and religious centers across Tehran will be hosting tazieh performances for ten nights during Muharram.

Seyyed Ahmad Musavi added that over 50 taizeh performances on Imam Hussein (AS), the third Imam of the Shia, and his family members and loyal companions will be staged in a program titled “Mourning of the Sun”.

During the Muharram rituals, millions of Muslims commemorate the martyrdom anniversary of Imam Hussein (AS), the grandson of Prophet Muhammad (S).

A number of the performances will take place in the courtyards of Imamzadehs, the tombs of the Shia Imams’ descendants.

The courtyards of the cultural centers of Khatam, Eshraq, Razi and Bahman, as well as Imamzadeh Ali-Akbar (AS) in Chizar, Imamzadeh Ahl ibn Ali (AS) in Khavaran, and Imam Hossein Square are among the main locations for the tazieh performances.

“The performances will take place in open spaces observing health protocols proposed by the Health Ministry so that the mourners can make the best use of these mourning days,” he added.

The performances will begin on Friday and will continue until September 17.

Hojjatoleslam Meisam Amrudi, the director of Art and Cultural Organization of the Tehran Municipality, had also announced earlier that the courtyards of its cultural centers will be dedicated to Muharram mourning ceremonies.

He added that the decision has been made to support the mourning groups across capital.

“About 60 cultural centers and culture houses with a capacity of over 20,000 individuals will be dedicated to the groups,” he said.

This article has been adapted from its original source.