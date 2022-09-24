Iran's World War III Makes its Debut in Tokyo

“World War III”, Iran’s submission to the international feature award at the 2023 Oscars, will be competing in the 35th Tokyo International Film Festival.

The winner of the Orizzonti Award for Best Film at the 79th Venice International Film Festival in Italy will be screened in the official competition of the festival, which will take place from October 24 to November 2 in the Japanese capital.

At Venice, the film also won Mohsen Tanabandeh the award for best actor for his portrayal of Shakib, a homeless day laborer who never got over the loss of his wife and son in an earthquake years ago.

Over the last couple of years, he has developed a relationship with a deaf and mute woman, Ladan. The construction site on which he works today turns out to be the set for a film about the atrocities committed by Hitler during WWII. Against all odds, he is given a movie role, a house and a chance at being somebody. When Ladan learns about this, she comes to his workplace begging for help. Shakib’s scheme to hide her goes tragically wrong and threatens to ruin his newfound status and what seemed to be the opportunity of a lifetime.

.⁦@la_Biennale⁩ Bravo #Iran

— SPECIAL JURY PRIZE: KHERS NIST (NO BEARS)

by Jafar Panahi ❤️ 💔 (https://t.co/2lrvKcG053)

— ORIZZONTI AWARD / BEST FILM: Jang-e Jahani Sevom (WORLD WAR III) by Houman Seyedi

— ORIZZONTI AWARD / BEST ACTOR: Mohsen Tanabandeh (WORLD WAR III) pic.twitter.com/fMa8KmCXcc — Rozita Riazati (@RozitaRiazati) September 11, 2022

Earlier last week, Iran picked “World War III” directed by Hooman Seyyedi to represent the country in the international competition of the 96th Academy Awards.

“Butterflies Live Only One Day” by Iranian director Mohammadreza Vatandoost will also be screened in the Asian cinema competition of the Tokyo International Film Festival.

Because this is Iran's great moment in the sun, here's my coverage of all Iranian movies in #venicefilmfestival2022,including words on the new Panahi, Orizzonti winner "World War III",and "Without Her", the standout pic of the bunch. For @MiddleEastEye. https://t.co/fFacIxUzga — Joseph Fahim (@joseph_fahim) September 23, 2022

The film follows an old woman who has taken a vow of silence and talks to no one. She only has one big goal: to receive the government’s permission to enter the island as someone is waiting for her there. But after thirteen years, an entry permit has not been granted to her.

Jang-e jahani sevom (World War III) by Houman Seyyedi #BiennaleCinema2022 #Orizzonti2022 Best Film and Best Actor awards winner is Iran's #Oscars2023 entry to International Feature Film category - info and trailerhttps://t.co/FUHOifKF9z pic.twitter.com/VJs2Uy4OET — StoryTeller (@StorytellerT) September 19, 2022

The Japanese love story “Fragments of the Last Will” by Zeze Takahisa will open the Tokyo festival and it will wrap up with “Living”, a co-production between the UK and Japan by Oliver Hermanus.