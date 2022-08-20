Iraqi Artists Leave #BerlinBiennale in Protest at Abu Gharib Installation

ALBAWABA - Three Iraqi artists pulled out of the Berlin Biennale for Contemporary Art which is held in the famous German city till 18 September.

3 #Iraqi artists withdrew from the #BerlinBiennale, protesting an offensive installation that shows photographs of detainees in the notorious #AbuGhraib prison. pic.twitter.com/CKs9Am4oLL — Al Mayadeen English (@MayadeenEnglish) August 18, 2022

Why? Its because of what the call the 'commodification of art' related to the Abu Gharib prison where Iraqis were tortured by US soldiers shortly after the American occupation of that country after 2003.

Can photographs of #torture victims at the Abu Ghraib prison, ever be considered to be works of art? This question is being asked, after Iraqi artists withdrew their work from the #BerlinBiennale. Read more here: https://t.co/dsXJ7wl7IY pic.twitter.com/aIH0tPSfXM — Iraq Solidarity News (@iraqsolidarity) August 20, 2022

The three Iraqi artists - Sajjad Abbas, Layth Kareem and Raed Mutar - protested at their art being shown along an installation they deemed to be offensive. The long-held exhibition started on 11 June and aims to examine the "unfamiliar" in modern art.

Their work was shown at the Hamburger Bahnhof, alongside French artist Jean-Jacques Lebel’s installation Poison Soluble and involved a "maze of blown-up images of the crimes of the US occupation in Abu Ghraib prison in Iraq."

Could someone at the #BerlinBiennale answer me this question. As the photographs of Abu Ghraib are blown up copies of the originals, has the photographer and the artist benefited financially from this exhibition? This is an important question in view of Germany's history. https://t.co/kBU2lwHMeo — hussein al-alak (@husseinalalak) August 19, 2022

The artists as well as their curator Rijin Sahakian said the installation didn't do justice to the terrible period of pain, shock, sexual exploitation Iraqi prisoners have had to live with all these past years.

I agree with @BaibaAuriaArt that the #BerlinBiennale's exhibition on Abu Ghraib is not art. When pictures emerged of US soldiers abusing Iraqi detainees, lawyers representing some of those soldiers said their clients were innocent because they were "only following orders”. https://t.co/sMcGrAaB4a — hussein al-alak (@husseinalalak) August 19, 2022

The action by the Iraqi artists is trending on the social media as well as news websites under different hashtags and their move has gone viral online.