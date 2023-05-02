Iraqi brandishing rifle shoots at passers-by

ALBAWABA - An Iraqi brandishing an AK-47 assault rifle dashed out into a crowded street in the Iraqi capital Baghdad during peak business hours firing randomly as terrified people took cover.

No fatalities or injuries were reported.

A video of the unidentified man shooting indiscriminately in the air and at passers-by in the Al-Jamaa neighborhood in the heart of Baghdad on Monday was posted by Iraq's INP Plus on various social media platforms.

#بغداد - إحباط مجزرة دامية في حي الجامعة من قبل القوات الأمنية التي سيطرت على متعاطي مخدرات كان يطلق النار بشكل عشوائي من بندقية كلاشنيكوف. pic.twitter.com/lOix16mL4d — شبكة الصحافة العراقية +INP (@INPPLUSarabi) May 1, 2023

Security forces in the area were seen sneaking behind parked vehicles until they eventually overwhelmed the gunman following a brief exchange of gunfire.

That ended what could have been a massacre in Baghdad's marketplace.

INP Plus said in a caption on a video it posted on Facebook that the gunman was on drugs.