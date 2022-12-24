Israel holds 370 bodies of Palestinian martyrs as bargaining chip

ALBAWABA - Israel holds more than 370 bodies of Palestinians who died in their custody according to Abdel Nasser Al Farawna, head of the Studies and Documentation Unit in the Palestinian Authority for Detainees and Ex-Prisoners Affairs.

He told Petra these bodies are being held in Israeli morgues and fridges and will not be released any time soon.

His comments are trending on the social media and are being picked by many news websites. They are currently trending in Arabic under different hashtags like (#فلسطين_قضية_الشرفاء #الأقصى_في_خطر #القدس).

Al Farawna told the Jordan news agency, Saturday, the detained bodies of Palestinian male and female martyrs, have been kept over a number of years by the Israeli authorities in their morgues. He added that 11 of these bodies belong to Palestinian prisoners who died inside Israeli jails.

He described this continuing Israeli practice as a heinous crime, adding the occupation state uses these bodies for pressure, extortion and bargaining, pointing out Israel and has used this as a matter of policy over many decades.