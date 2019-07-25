Israeli Police Order Palestinians Off Al-Aqsa Mosque Over Saudi Blogger

Israeli police have ordered four Palestinians to stay out of the al-Aqsa Mosque compound over the alleged harassment of a pro-Tel Aviv Saudi blogger at the holy site.

Nasser Qous, the head of the Palestinian Prisoners’ Society’s (PPS) office in Jerusalem al-Quds, said on Thursday that the Israeli police had summoned the four Palestinians, along with two journalists and three al-Aqsa guards, after Saudi blogger Mohammed Saud was cursed and jeered at during his visit to the compound.

Qous said that Malik al-Nabulsi, 14, had been handed a deportation order from al-Aqsa Mosque for 15 days.

The other three Palestinians, he added, had also been ordered to stay out of the holy site for different periods, with the possibility of being extended.

Saud is one of six Arab journalists and bloggers who travelled to the occupied Palestinian territories at the invitation of the Israeli foreign minister.





On Monday, he was filmed being chased out of the Old City of Jerusalem al-Quds as angry Palestinians spitted on him while others threw plastic chairs at him, accusing him of being a traitor and a Zionist.

Israel has full diplomatic relations with only two Arab states, Egypt and Jordan, but latest reports suggest the regime is working behind the scenes to establish formal contact with Saudi Arabia and its allies.

