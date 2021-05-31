Istanbul Art Kicks off Now!

The 15th edition of Contemporary Istanbul (CI), one of the leading annual art fairs in Turkey, will be held between June 1 and 6 for the "revival of art scene" in the country's largest city.

“The edition, which was postponed last year, is meeting with art lovers to hype up the contemporary art scene in Turkey,” Melih Ismail Inan, CI's fair coordinator, told Anadolu Agency.

“That's why, we are holding this fair together with contemporary art galleries and institutions in Turkey."

The annual art fair, held under the main sponsorship of Akbank, one of the largest banks in Turkey, will kick off with a VIP preview on Tuesday, and open for all visitors from Thursday at Istanbul's Lutfi Kirdar Rumeli Halls.

Measures and precautions to stem the spread of COVID-19 will be in place, the organizers say.

“While visitors will be able to enter halls in different hour slots, their HES code [coronavirus contact tracing in Turkey] and temperature will be checked," Inan added.

Before the opening, all management and hall officials, and artists will take a rapid antigen test for immediate COVID-19 results, he added.

Contemporary Istanbul aims at 'revisiting art and emphasizing its healing power'

This year’s participants are contemporary art galleries from Turkey such as Anna Laudel, Art Refinery, Ista Artopol Art Gallery, Dirimart, Gallery Nev Istanbul, Pi Artworks, Piramid Art, x-ist, and Zilberman Gallery.

“This edition of Contemporary Istanbul, which cooperates with art institutions and institutes to ensure a sustainable art environment, includes the Contemporary Istanbul Foundation, Akbank Sanat, Baksi Museum, Borusan Contemporary, Odunpazarı Modern Art Foundation and Otonom Art Events,” said the press release.

“Participating galleries will invite their artists and connect them with collectors on June 1, which we plan as the artists' day,” Inan said.

“Opening its doors to a new season, Contemporary Istanbul aims at revisiting art and emphasizing its healing power by featuring digital and new media art under its program Plugin, which is celebrating its 8th anniversary with the sponsorship of Siemens Home Appliances,” the statement added.

“Plugin, with a selection, brought together under the theme of ‘Post’ is curated by Esra Ozkan and will feature the flow of human-machine communication, artificial intelligence, post-human narratives, digital characters, different approaches of intertwined and diverging new media and modes of production such as bio art.”

The fair's next edition is planned for September, its usual slot, Contemporary Istanbul Chairperson Ali Gureli told reporters last week. “We can consider the 15th [edition] fair as an expansion, the spring of the contemporary art scene in Turkey,” he said.

This article has been adapted from its original source.