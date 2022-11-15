  1. Home
Istanbul open doors for best photography contest

Published November 15th, 2022
(Shutterstock)

ALBAWABA - The prestigious Istanbul Photo Awards are round the corner. Applications are now open for international news photography awards hosted by the Anadolu news agency. 

The competition has become global since it was opened nine years ago with many submitting their photographs from all over the world. Each year receive a total of 15,000 photographers which judges then sift through for the best press photo.

News of the competition is now all over the social media to attract top photos from all around the world with submission from staff photographers and freelance journalists that include images that made global headlines in the past year.

Entries are being accepted in 10 categories: Single News, Story News, Single Sports, Story Sports, Single Nature and Environment, Story Daily Life, and Story Portrait along with newly added Story Nature and Environment, Single Portrait and Single Daily Life according to Anadolu.

Top prizes will be awarded to winners that ranging from $6,000 prize down to $3000 and $1,000 with applications available at istanbulphotoawards.com through Jan. 15.

