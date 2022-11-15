Istanbul open doors for best photography contest

ALBAWABA - The prestigious Istanbul Photo Awards are round the corner. Applications are now open for international news photography awards hosted by the Anadolu news agency.

#IstanbulPhotoAwards 2023 applications are open now. Calling for photographers to #apply with their best photos of this year.

Read the news for details: https://t.co/9w0ZcZfrCP — IstanbulPhotoAwards (@IstPhotoAwards) November 15, 2022

The competition has become global since it was opened nine years ago with many submitting their photographs from all over the world. Each year receive a total of 15,000 photographers which judges then sift through for the best press photo.

Winners of Istanbul Photo Awards 2021 | DS Galleryhttps://t.co/k1WgegRPge pic.twitter.com/gaSiulnyNJ — DAILY SABAH (@DailySabah) May 16, 2021

News of the competition is now all over the social media to attract top photos from all around the world with submission from staff photographers and freelance journalists that include images that made global headlines in the past year.

Istanbul Photo Awards 2022 winners announced | DS Gallery https://t.co/mDcgufBPdW pic.twitter.com/FYkfxshdJE — DAILY SABAH (@DailySabah) March 31, 2022

Entries are being accepted in 10 categories: Single News, Story News, Single Sports, Story Sports, Single Nature and Environment, Story Daily Life, and Story Portrait along with newly added Story Nature and Environment, Single Portrait and Single Daily Life according to Anadolu.

Top prizes will be awarded to winners that ranging from $6,000 prize down to $3000 and $1,000 with applications available at istanbulphotoawards.com through Jan. 15.