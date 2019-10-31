Italian Fashion Designer Based in UAE Selected for Gucci Fellowship

Fashion designer Lorena Alonso Molano- a graduate from the UAE-based fashion institute Esmod Dubai- was selected by the luxury fashion house Gucci as one of 11 designers worldwide to have earned a place on the Gucci Fellowship Program.

Gucci’s Design Fellowship Program is part of the brand’s diversity and inclusion initiatives and has been created to amplify opportunities for underrepresented fashion talent around the world, helping to create a more culturally diverse and inclusive workplace.

Molano will join the brand’s Creative Director Alessandro Michele and his design team in Gucci’s Rome studio for full time employment from March 2020.





To be considered for the program, Esmod Dubai graduates had to work individually on a specialized Gucci design brief to create, develop and design a Gucci-inspired capsule collection containing five outfit pieces based on their representation of a “hymn to freedom and self-expression,” according to a press release.

