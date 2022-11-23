Ivanka Trump enjoys a day to the Giza pyramids

ALBAWABA - Ivanka Trump in Egypt visiting the pyramids. She is here with her family including husband Jared Kushner, the man behind the now defunct "Deal of the Century" which may turn up again some years down the road if her father Donald Trump ever gets into power again.

Meanwhile enjoy the trip:

Do you believe in Aliens now @IvankaTrump after seeing the pyramids. Is there something the world isn’t telling us. https://t.co/5nMbYYfoj1 — Niko_Grivas (@GrivasNiko) November 21, 2022

Pictures are all over the social media including on her personal Instagram account. What is she doing in Egypt many can guess: She is on a simple holiday to enjoy the allure of the ancient country with an auspicious picture of her on a camel.

But there were other Egyptian delights the family went to:

Exploring the wonders of Luxor ! pic.twitter.com/8456nEQHDV — Ivanka Trump (@IvankaTrump) November 23, 2022

And then there is this on:

A day at the Pyramids! 🐫



So special to explore the beauty of Egypt for the first time with my family! pic.twitter.com/kNDDK1OGTj — Ivanka Trump (@IvankaTrump) November 21, 2022

Her trip to the fascinating country was covered with the Arabic media across the region with pictures. Many posts on the social media have covered the event.