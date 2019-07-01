Japan Resumes Commercial Whaling After 30 Years

Japan resumes commercial whaling for the first time in 30 years on Monday to last until late December after its withdrawal from the international whaling agreement came into effect, Kyodo News reported.

The whale hunting fleet sailed today with 227 total quota including 52 minke, 150 Bryde’s and 25 sei whales, Japan's Ministry of Agriculture, Forestry and Fisheries said according to the Tokyo-based news agency.

Japan resumed commercial whaling this week, ending its over 60-year membership in the International Whaling Commission (IWC) on Sunday after advocating whale hunting throughout the world for decades.





The IWC declined Japan’s proposal to resume commercial whaling of abundant species last September.

Although Tokyo suspended commercial whaling in 1988, Japanese whaling ships remained active in international waters hunting whales for "research purposes" leading to international criticism as cover for commercial whale hunting.

