Jordan: 22 Inmates Say 'Yes' to Education

The Correctional and Rehabilitation Centres Department on Thursday, as per directives of PSD Director Hussein Hawatmeh, honoured 22 inmates who passed the 2022 General Secondary Education Certificate Examination (Tawjihi).

The ceremony, which witnessed the participation of various official and private institutions, as well as international organisations and was attended by the families of the inmates, came in recognition of the inmates' efforts and commitment to personal development despite their exceptional circumstances in the correctional and rehabilitation centres, according to a PSD statement.

The Correctional and Rehabilitation Centres Department, in cooperation with the Ministry of Education, are keen on providing the best atmosphere for inmates wishing to set for the Tawjihi exams and pursue their education which could ease the reintegration of inmates into society.

The management of correctional and rehabilitation centres sees tangible development in the scientific approach used to serve the reform process to which inmates are subjected, in accordance with human rights and the highest international standards in this field.