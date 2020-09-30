Jordan: 407 Schools Switch to Distance Education as 370 Pupils Test Covid-Positive

Around 407 schools have switched to a distance education system in Jordan since the start of the academic year, the Ministry of Education said, as reported by state news agency Petra.

The move comes as a total of 370 students and teachers, as well as 12 school staff have tested positive with the coronavirus.

Some schools have only temporarily suspended in-person classes for a period of 14 days after recording COVID-19 infections, and are expected to return to normal operations afterwards.

The ministry has urged teachers, students, and school administrators to follow health precautionary measures to prevent the spread of the virus.

