Jordan: 7Hills Skate Park Induces Self-Esteem Among Young Refugees

7Hills Skate Park in Amman seeks to be an expressive outlet for underprivileged and refugee youth, giving them a safe space to grow in confidence, relieve stress and build community.

The park is a nonprofit organisation serving Jordanians and refugees from Sudan, Palestine, Iraq, Syria and other countries through building a diverse skateboard community, 7Hills founder Mohammad Zakaria told The Jordan Times on Sunday.

In 2014, the skate park was constructed by Make Life Skate Life, a German volunteer-run NGO. During construction, 650 square metres owned by GAM in the downtown Amman area was covered in concrete to provide a safe recreation space for youth to congregate, exercise and enjoy an activity that leads to positive development, the founder added.

“The skate park is designed for the riders to overcome obstacles, curbs and grinding rails, which eventually works as a stress reliever,” he said.





“45 per cent of the skaters are females, 65 percent are refugees and 200 kids come daily,” Zakaria said.

7Hills cooperates with local NGOs, such as Sawiyan Organisation, Jerash Camp and others, to arrange skate classes and develop plans to spread skateboarding with the help of donor programmes, to cultivate a community of skaters who teach themselves self-discipline and coordination, Zakaria added.

“The unique trick training offered in our classes helps refugee groups to challenge themselves and brings together youngsters from Gaza camp in Jerash with other kids from the poverty stricken area on Prince Mohammad Street,” he said.

“We always welcome all people of all ages, nationalities and social backgrounds, as the purpose of this place is for everyone to come and have fun.”

