Jordan Allows Worshippers to Attend Friday Prayers in Mosques

The government’s decision to allow worshippers to attend Friday prayer in mosques during the holy month of Ramadan drew positive reactions from the public.

Worshippers will be allowed to go to mosques on foot to attend Friday prayer between 12:20pm and 1:20pm, Minister of Awqaf and Islamic Affairs Mohammad Khalaileh announced on Thursday.

In a statement, the minister called on worshippers to adhere to public safety measures, such as maintaining physical distancing, bringing a prayer mat and wearing face masks.

The decision came after the Prime Minister issued circular No. 31 for 2021 based on the provisions of Defense order No. 19 for 2020, which included allowing citizens to go to mosques on foot for one hour to attend Friday prayer in accordance with the health protocol implemented by the Ministry of Health.

It also authorised the Awqaf Minister to decide on the timing of the gathering for prayer in mosques.

Abdallah Darawi, a 57-year-old Jordanian, told The Jordan Times that he is happy with this decision and expressed hopes that there would be strict supervision regarding all public health measures.

“There should be a constant follow up regarding worshippers adherence to safety measures and physical distancing,” Abdallah said.

Mahmoud Baker, a Jordanian citizen, told The Jordan Times that he was pleased with this decision and expressed hopes that the next decision would be allowing worshippers to attend Taraweeh (special Ramadan prayer) in mosques.

“I really hope that the government allows worshippers to attend the Taraweeh prayer, especially during the last 10 days of Ramadan,” he added.

Omran Zyoud, another Jordanian citizen, told The Jordan Times that it was a late decision, especially that attending prayers in mosques during the holy month is a cherished ritual.

“I do believe that all worshippers will adhere to all safety measures,” he added.

