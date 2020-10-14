Jordan in Anger: Teen in Hospital After Having Arms Amputated, Eyes Gouged Out

A 16-year-old boy was transferred to Zarqa Government Hospital after a group of people cut off his upper limbs and gouged out his eyes, the Public Security Directorate’s (PSD) spokesperson said on Tuesday.

The victim, who was listed in poor condition, said that a group of people took him to an uninhabited area and attacked him in revenge for a murder committed by one of his relatives, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

The PSD spokesperson said that investigations have begun to identify the perpetrators and warned against sharing the video related to the assault, stressing that circulating the video would constitute a violation of the law.

The cybercrime unit will follow up on any violations and will take the necessary legal measures against them, the spokesperson added.