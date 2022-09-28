Jordan Campaign Launched to Clean up The Dead Sea

  1. Home
Published September 28th, 2022 - 12:26 GMT
Dead Sea
(Shutterstock/ File Photo)

The Jordan Free and Development Zones Group (JFDZ) has launched a beach cleanup campaign at the shores of the Dead Sea, as part of a comprehensive plan to maintain a sustainable environment.

A statement by the Group on Wednesday said that spreading ecological awareness in the community will eventually lead to a viable, safe and clean environment, which is a main requirement of any tourist attraction.

"The Dead Sea is one of the world’s most spectacular natural landscapes, and part of Jordan’s distinctive national wealth," the statement added, indicating that the cleanliness of its beaches is an indispensable duty of all of visitors.

