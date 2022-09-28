Jordan Campaign Launched to Clean up The Dead Sea

The Jordan Free and Development Zones Group (JFDZ) has launched a beach cleanup campaign at the shores of the Dead Sea, as part of a comprehensive plan to maintain a sustainable environment.

His Majesty King Abdullah II: The unique Dead Sea, the sacred #Jordan River, and the resilient coral reefs of the Gulf of Aqaba—which are all threatened by climate change#UNGA — RHC (@RHCJO) September 20, 2022

A statement by the Group on Wednesday said that spreading ecological awareness in the community will eventually lead to a viable, safe and clean environment, which is a main requirement of any tourist attraction.



"The Dead Sea is one of the world’s most spectacular natural landscapes, and part of Jordan’s distinctive national wealth," the statement added, indicating that the cleanliness of its beaches is an indispensable duty of all of visitors.

