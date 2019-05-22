Jordan Celebrates 73rd Independence Day on Saturday

Festivities will be organised on Thursday and Friday, in celebration of the Kingdom’s 73rd Independence Day, occurring on May 25, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

Marches and other activities organised by executive municipal councils, in cooperation with the Jordan Armed Forces-Arab Army, the private sector and security apparatuses, seek to shed light on the nation’s accomplishments over the past decades, as they are a source of pride for Jordanians who recall the Hashemite role in building the nation, its dignity and pride.





