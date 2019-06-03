Jordan Court Sentences Bank Robber to 15 Years in Jail

The Court of Cassation upheld a November State Security Court (SSC) ruling sentencing a man to 15 years in prison after convicting him of robbing a bank in Amman in February 2018.

The court declared the defendant guilty of theft and carrying out acts that would endanger the safety of society, disturbing public order, spreading fear among citizens and jeopardising economic resources and handed him the maximum punishment.

“What the defendant did was a dangerous act that caused fear among the public and the bank employees and endangered their lives, so we strongly believe that he deserves the maximum punishment in this case,” the SSC ruled.

Court papers said the defendant decided to make quick cash by robbing a bank and decided to rob the Arab Bank branch located near the Sports City Circle.

On February 8, the court maintained, the defendant entered the bank wearing a hoodie and fired a single shot in the air.

”The defendant asked people not to move and to raise their hands, but many fled from the bank fearing for their lives,” court papers said.

The defendant then handed the tellers a bag he was carrying and asked them to fill it with cash, court papers said.





While waiting for the bag to be filled, the defendant said “the government made us hungry” then thanked everyone and left, the court documents added.

The total amount of the stolen cash was around JD45,000 and $25,000, according to the court documents.

Upon leaving the bank, court documents added, several bystanders intervened to prevent him from leaving and he was eventually arrested.

“People outside the bank realised that the defendant was carrying a sound gun and ran after him and prevented him from leaving until a police patrol arrived and arrested him,” court transcripts said.

The defendant, through his lawyer, contested the court’s ruling arguing that the “court did not the due process and overlooked some evidence provided by the defence”.

However, the higher court ruled that the Criminal Court followed the proper procedures and the defendant deserved the verdict he received.

The Court of Cassation judges were Mohammad Ibrahim, Naji Zu’bi, Yassin Abdullat, Hammad Ghzawi and Saeed Mugheid.

This article has been adapted from its original source.