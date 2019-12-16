Jordan Crown Prince Joins Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony in Madaba

Crown Prince Hussein, accompanied by Prince Hashim, joined members of the Christian community on Sunday as they celebrated lighting the Madaba Christmas tree, marking the start of the holiday season.

Crown Prince Hussein extended his best wishes to members of the Christian community in Jordan on the occasions of Christmas and the New Year, according to a Royal Court statement.

At the tree-lighting ceremony, leaders of the Christian community, senior officials and civil society representatives from Madaba delivered remarks, welcoming Crown Prince Hussein to the governorate and celebrating Jordan’s culture of harmony and mutual respect, paying tribute to the leadership of the Hashemites in promoting understanding among followers of different faiths and safeguarding holy sites.

Church leaders, ministers, Madaba MPs and representatives of various sectors from the governorate attended the ceremony.



This article has been adapted from its original source.