This is Jordan: Empowering Women Through Healthy Living

A group of women activists from different socio-economic backgrounds have joined a joint endeavour seeking women empowerment through healthy living.

With their efforts celebrated in a book titled, “Empowering Women through Healthy Living – Jordan”, the women’s work has targeted Jordan’s health and fitness sectors with the aim of inspiring and promoting health and wellness throughout the country.

The book, the third of its series, features the success stories of 45 women from diverse backgrounds, who live in Jordan and who managed to overcome challenges facing their lives.

“Covid-19 knocked our doors down, and no one saw it coming, preventing many projects and ideas from being accomplished, among which was Launching the “Empowering Women through Healthy Living – Jordan,” book publishers said in a statement to The Jordan times.

“Who would have thought that we would be launching a book about ‘healthy living’ in the midst of a global pandemic” said Mary Nazzal-Batayneh one of the book’s authors.

“Empowering Women through Healthy Living – Jordan”, which was published by Jabal Amman Publishers, was brought together by Dina Saoudi, Zeina Sahyoun, Mary Nazzal-Batayneh, Nooralhuda Dajani.

“Working on EWHL — Jordan was an enlightening experience,” Sahyoun, with Dajani adding, “Reading the book is as if you are having coffee with each and every woman in it.”

Meet Faten, @WFP's partnerships officer in Jordan!



Tune in to her live conversation on Sunday, Sept. 13, at 4PM Jordan time, to hear her talk about the book "Empowering Women Through Healthy Living" and our partnership with@SevenCirclesCo. pic.twitter.com/erB6Fe8eHB — WFP Jordan (@WFP_Jordan) September 10, 2020

This project was the product of joint efforts with the Ministry of Health, The Ministry of Tourism and Antiquities, Generations for Peace, Tobacco Free Jordan, Jordan Football Association and other partners, the statement said.

“We are grateful to our partners and contributors and are thrilled to shed light on stories of our inspirational women with the world,” said Saoudi and Abdul Majeed Shoman, co-founders of the Seven Circles which has carried out the social enterprise in partnership with Xische Ventures.

This article has been adapted from its original source.