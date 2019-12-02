  1. Home
  3. Jordan House Fire Kills 13 Pakistanis

Published December 2nd, 2019 - 08:12 GMT
(Shutterstock/ File Photo)
Thirteen Pakistani expatriates were killed in a house fire in western Jordan, according to the civil defense authority on Monday.

The blaze broke out at dawn on Monday in a house inhabited by two Pakistani families in the town of Karameh before firefighters managed to bring it under control, the authority said in a statement.

Three other Pakistanis were injured in the fire.

The cause of the fire remains unknown.


