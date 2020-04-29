Jordan Jeweller Offers Coronavirus-Shaped Necklaces as a Reminder of Lockdown Days

A jeweller in Jordan is now offering a unique set of bedazzled, coronavirus-shaped necklaces to remind buyers of "the days when we were strong and united" during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Amman-based Nabeel Sakkijha Jewellery showcased the new designs in an Instagram story posted on Monday.

"Coronavirus will soon be a memory.." read the first image in the story. "Buy a necklace to remind yourself of the days when we were strong and united."

"God bless Jordan," the post added.

The jeweller's instagram story included images of unique coronavirus-shaped golden necklaces coloured in green and red.

Other version of the bedazzled coronavirus are available encased in red and pink circles with a diagonal slash cutting across.

The collection also showcased emoji-style faces wearing face masks emblazoned with the Jordanian flag.

The kingdom has reported 449 confirmed Covid-19 cases, including eight deaths.

Jordanian authorities imposed a nationwide lockdown - one of the strictest in the world - in late March to prevent the virus' further spread but began to ease restrictions on movement on Monday in an attempt to kick-start the economy.

