Jordan: Man Gets Death Sentence For Killing a Retired-General

The State Security Court (SSC) on Tuesday handed down the death penalty to the killer of a retired intelligence major general in 2018 in a Madaba neighborhood, some 40km south of Amman.

In its verdict, the court said the convict was found guilty of carrying out terrorist acts that led to the death of a person and sentenced him to death by hanging.

The crime occurred in November 23, 2018 when the convict fired four bullets at retired Maj. Gen. Habis Hanayneh, killing him on the spot.

