Jordan: Man Who Attempted to Kill His Father Jailed For 20 Years

The Cassation Court has upheld a July 2020 Criminal Court ruling, sentencing a man to 20 years in prison after convicting him of attempting to murder his father in 2019.

The Criminal Court declared the defendant guilty of shooting his father following a “heated argument” and handed the defendant the maximum punishment.

Court papers said the defendant had a large debt and approached his father to help him.

However, the victim refused, and the defendant decided to revenge “by murdering his father”.

On the day of the attempted murder, the court maintained, the defendant covered his face and headed to his father’s house.



“The minute he saw him he fired two rounds at his father and fled,” court papers said

The victim survived the assault after undergoing surgery at a nearby hospital, the court papers added.

Attending physicians at the hospital determined that the injuries were life-threatening and he survived due to medical interference, the court papers added.

The defendant contested the Criminal Court’s ruling arguing that the “prosecution failed to provide solid evidence to convict him with the charges”.

The Criminal Court’s attorney general asked the higher court to uphold the ruling.

The higher court ruled that the Criminal Court proceedings were accurate and that the defendant was given the appropriate punishment.

The Cassation Court bench comprised judges Mohammad Ibrahim, Fawzi Nahar, Nayef Samarat, Hayel Amr and Ibrahim Abu Shamma.

