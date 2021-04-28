Jordan Mourns The Death of Young Boxer Sweissat

The Jordan Olympic Committee on Tuesday expressed condolences over the passing of Rashid Sweissat, a member of the national youth boxing team.

Sweissat passed away on Monday evening as a result of an injury he incurred during his fight on, April 16, as part of the World Youth Championship held in the Polish city of Kalsi.

RIP Rashed Al Sweissat. My thoughts and prayers are with your family and close friends during this tragic time. 🙏🏻 https://t.co/FjbG2t4VX6 — Joel Green (@JGsFightTalk) April 27, 2021

HRH Prince Feisal, president of the Jordan Olympic Committee, as well as members of the board of directors and the Jordanian sports family mourned the passing of Sweissat.

