  3. Jordan Mourns The Death of Young Boxer Sweissat

Jordan Mourns The Death of Young Boxer Sweissat

Published April 28th, 2021 - 04:32 GMT
The late Rashid Sweissat
A statement issued by the Jordan Olympic Committee mourns the death of young boxer Rashid Sweissat (Facebook)
Jordanian sports family mourned the passing of Sweissat

The Jordan Olympic Committee on Tuesday expressed condolences over the passing of Rashid Sweissat, a member of the national youth boxing team.

Sweissat passed away on Monday evening as a result of an injury he incurred during his fight on, April 16, as part of the World Youth Championship held in the Polish city of Kalsi.

HRH Prince Feisal, president of the Jordan Olympic Committee, as well as members of the board of directors and the Jordanian sports family mourned the passing of Sweissat.

This article has been adapted from its original source.

