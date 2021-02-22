Jordan NGOs Are Helping Orphans to Help Themselves!

Various organizations in Jordan are working on transforming the position of orphans in society from being receivers to becoming givers and doers, according to officials.

The Population and Family Health Survey of 2017-2018, issued by the Department of Statistics, showed that 3 per cent of children in Jordan under the age of 18 are orphans as a consequence of losing one or both parents.

There is a good number of charities and orphanages that care for orphans in Jordan, according to officials.

Al Aman Fund for the Future of Orphans was initiated by Her Majesty Queen Rania in 2003 and was registered in 2006 as a non-profit organizations , according to the organizations' website.

“Al Aman Fund provides education to orphans who are 18 years or older, including both those who lived in orphan care centres before coming of age, and others who grew up with a guardian or a relative. We provide them with educational opportunities such as scholarships in colleges and universities, and vocational training. As part of their journey with Al Aman Fund, we also support them by providing housing, a monthly allowance and health insurance,” Noor Homoud, general manager of Al Aman Fund, told The Jordan Times.

Al Aman Fund prepares and empowers orphaned youth through education, helping them to develop skills necessary to enter the job market, sustain their livelihoods, and become self-reliant and productive members of society, Homoud said.

“We also try to connect them with jobs and internships through our partners,” she added.

“Our organizations offers relevant, practical and effective support programmes for orphans that help improve their mental and social well-being, and assist them in becoming well-rounded and motivated individuals. We are always actively looking for additional public support for our programmes to protect orphans after they reach the age of 18,” Homoud said.

Al Aman Fund has recently signed an agreement with SOS Children’s Villages to ease the transition of orphans from care centres to the organization, Homoud said.

Another active organizations in this field is Dar Al Ehsan Housing Charity for the care and rehabilitation of orphans.

“Dar Al Ehsan provides housing for orphans in different places around Jordan, in addition to education and other services such as charity parcels. We have approximately 50 apartments in each of Amman and Zarqa. We mostly help orphan families who are below the poverty line,” Abdullah Al Shamali, marketing manager at Dar Al Ehsan, told The Jordan Times.

Shamali said that their main goal is to provide education for the orphans. “We send orphans to private schools and we also have an educational centre (Ehsankom) where they learn life skills, and take different lessons,” he said.

“Dar Al Ehsan supports orphaned families who lost the father, we support the whole family until one of them finds a job and becomes capable of providing for them. We also care for Syrian orphans who make around 15 per cent of orphans in our organisations,” Shamali said.

Dar Al Ehsan is working on production projects with mothers to empower them. Moreover, aims to open more education centres, he noted.

“We are hoping for more cooperation from the Ministry of Social Development, especially to help provide more parks and play grounds for orphans where they can play and engage in activities,” he added.

The COVID pandemic has introduced a whole new set of challenges to these organisations, according to both Homoud and Shamali. Such challenges include lockdowns that hinder operations, distance learning and the question of securing laptops and tablets, in addition to increased financial pressures.

“We have managed to support our beneficiaries by providing them with their necessities during lockdown, which were delivered to their places of accommodation. We have also supported them in their e-learning journey by ensuring they have Internet connection and laptops or tablets to continue studying online,” said Al Aman Fund’s Homoud.

However, despite the progresses, the stigma remains a major obstacle.

“Unfortunately, orphans are often weighed down by social stigma, facing a range of issues, including having trouble finding employment. We are working hard to change this by showing what our beneficiaries are capable, and equipping them with skills and training to help them reach the opportunities they deserve,” Homoud said.

This article has been adapted from its original source.