  3. Jordan: In a Scorching Heatwave People Will Talk Weather!

Al Bawaba Staff

Published August 30th, 2022 - 09:33 GMT
ALBAWABA - Jordan has been experiencing scorching hot whether. The Petra news agency put it this way: Jordan is forecast to bake in scorching heat on Tuesday as the heatwave that started affecting the country early this week persists. Temperatures are rising by 7 to 9 degrees Celsius above the seasonal average, the Jordan Meteorological Department (JMD) said in a daily weather update.

The weathermen have issued a warning about direct sunlight exposure in much of the Kingdom, particularly in the Jordan Valley, Badia regions, and the southern port city of Aqaba. Strong gusts could reduce horizontal visibility in some areas of the country, particularly in the south and east.

The unprecedented whether situation is trending on the social media with people eager to know just when will the blistering heat, the first the Kingdom experienced this summer, is going to end. The JMD is warning individuals not to leave children unattended in closed vehicles and not to leave flammable or compressed materials inside.

Many are staying inside the home and in air-conditioned houses but others are braving the heatwave.

But the heatwave will persist on Wednesday and Thursday, with clouds at medium and high altitudes, and southeasterly moderate winds and is set to continue till the weekend.  Today, Tuesday, mercury in the capital Amman will range between a high of 41 degrees Celsius and a low of 24C, while the port city of Aqaba will see a sweltering 43C, sliding to 29C at night.

And as expected people will continue to take about the weather. Here are two comments:

And then there is this one:

 

