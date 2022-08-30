Jordan: In a Scorching Heatwave People Will Talk Weather!

ALBAWABA - Jordan has been experiencing scorching hot whether. The Petra news agency put it this way: Jordan is forecast to bake in scorching heat on Tuesday as the heatwave that started affecting the country early this week persists. Temperatures are rising by 7 to 9 degrees Celsius above the seasonal average, the Jordan Meteorological Department (JMD) said in a daily weather update.

Extreme hot weather affects negatively daily life in Jordan's capital Amman.



Amman municipality decided to spray water to offer fresh air in crowded areas.https://t.co/CFvucEm3Ke



📹: Ahmed Shoura pic.twitter.com/3qaSybg8k2 — Anadolu Images (@anadoluimages) August 30, 2022

The weathermen have issued a warning about direct sunlight exposure in much of the Kingdom, particularly in the Jordan Valley, Badia regions, and the southern port city of Aqaba. Strong gusts could reduce horizontal visibility in some areas of the country, particularly in the south and east.

The Kingdom is affected by a hot and dry heat wave, which is forecast to continue until the beginning of September, Jordan Meteorological Department (JMD) said in its daily update.#jordannews #jordan #forecast #weather #summer https://t.co/LMJaVd6dEL — Jordan News (@jordannewsdaily) August 27, 2022

The unprecedented whether situation is trending on the social media with people eager to know just when will the blistering heat, the first the Kingdom experienced this summer, is going to end. The JMD is warning individuals not to leave children unattended in closed vehicles and not to leave flammable or compressed materials inside.

Many are staying inside the home and in air-conditioned houses but others are braving the heatwave.

But the heatwave will persist on Wednesday and Thursday, with clouds at medium and high altitudes, and southeasterly moderate winds and is set to continue till the weekend. Today, Tuesday, mercury in the capital Amman will range between a high of 41 degrees Celsius and a low of 24C, while the port city of Aqaba will see a sweltering 43C, sliding to 29C at night.

And as expected people will continue to take about the weather. Here are two comments:

It was 37° Celsius at 5pm in Amman today & it's supposed to get warmer later in the week. It's about 10 degrees warmer in the Dead Sea. Extreme heatwave for end of August. Was in the sun maybe 15 minutes and I'm feeling a mild heat/sun stroke! Climate change is going to boil us. — Abla Abdelhadi (@AblaAbdelhadi76) August 27, 2022

