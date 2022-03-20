Jordan Tops Chart of Countries Where Women Hold Managerial Jobs

Data from 2016 to 2020 collected by the United Nations International Labour Organization (ILO) shows that Jordan is one of the highest ranking countries in the world in terms of its percentage of women holding managerial jobs.

The data, sourced by ILO and shared by Statista, shows that Jordan ranked third with 60.3% of its managerial labor demographic being women.

ILO notes that this percentage only refers to what it defines as senior and middle management positions, or positions of decision-making and management roles in government, large enterprises and institutions.

From this 2016 to 2020 data, Togo ranked first with 70.1% and Nigeria ranked second with 64.4%.

Following Jordan’s third place rank are Laos with 59%, Burkina Faso with 58.1% and Saint Lucia with 57.3%.

Countries reportedly below 50% include Russia at 45.7% the United States at 41.4%. Not every country was included in the ILO data set. Notable examples include Saudi Arabia and China which were absent from the list.

Excluding Jordan, countries in the Middle East primarily ranked at the bottom end of the chart with the lowest percentages. The United Arab Emirates ranked at 17.7%, Qatar at 10.7% and Egypt at 6.8%.

The countries with the lowest two percentages on the ILO data set were Afghanistan at 4.9% and Pakistan at 4.5%.