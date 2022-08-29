Jordan: Tourists Flock to Ajloun For Nature

The Ajloun Forest Reserve witnessed a 100 per cent occupancy rate over the weekend, reserve’s manager Othman Tawalbeh told The Jordan Times on Saturday.

The reserve is located some 80km north of Amman, within the borders of Ajloun Governorate.

The Ajloun Forest Reserve is about 12sq.km. of protected land, Tawalbeh added.

The manager pointed out that there are three main programmes in the reserve. The first one is an accommodation service for visitors, allowing guests to stay in cottages at the reserve.

“We currently have 38 fully equipped cottages which offer unique views of the surrounding area. The cottages have a daily capacity of 140 adults,” said Tawalbeh.

The reserve also offers dining services to guests, he added.

“We have two different restaurants at the reserve,” said Tawalbeh.

The third feature of the reserve is its hiking trails.

Tawalbeh stated that “we have six different hiking trails that range between 2km and 16km which are easily accessible to all guests.”

Within the forest reserve, there is extensive wildlife, and most specifically, a designated area created to protect endangered bird species, according to Tawalbeh.

“We have recorded 572 different plant species at the reserve, 20 of which are in danger of being extinct,” Tawalbeh stated.

Additionally, the reserve’s employees have recorded 105 different types of animals.

“Guests get to enjoy the diversity of nature’s offerings at the reserve,” he added.

Ward Abdel Rahman, a tourist from the United Arab Emirates, told The Jordan Tines that his vacation at Ajloun Reserve was “unforgettable”.

“Staff are well trained, and safety was the employees’ main concern during the activities,” he added.

Abdel Rahman tried the famous zip line for the first time during his stay at the reserve.

“The view from the top of the mountains is one of a kind,” he said.

“The Ajloun Forest Reserve is an inviting and interesting location for visitors, as it offers an exciting look into the wildlife and the landscape,” he added.

Hana Omar, a Jordanian, said that she enjoyed the whole experience, from the biodiversity to the hospitality of the staff.

“As you pass through the trails, there are several fig trees and pomegranates, all flourishing and enjoyable to pick fruit from,” Omar told The Jordan Times.

Omar added that during her visit, she noticed that the reserve employs many locals in the area, including women who seek employment within the shops on the premises, which strives to be inclusive both to locals and visitors.