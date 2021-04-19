Jordan Warns People Against The Current Heatwave

The Civil Defence Directorate (CDD) on Sunday warned against the current heatwave affecting the Kingdom, calling for adherence to instructions to avoid the occurrence of heat stroke accidents and heat stress, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

It also urged people not to drive when feeling tired, exhausted or sick, and to take precautions while driving for long distances.

To help refugee children and their families stay safe and healthy during the unprecedented heatwave in Jordan, #UNICEF is providing additional water supplies to Azraq refugee camp. This means families can protect themselves from #COVID19 by increasing frequent hygiene practices💧 pic.twitter.com/N9kLOjcnOs — UNICEF Jordan (@UNICEFJordan) September 11, 2020

The CDD also reminded the public not to leave sanitisers inside vehicles, due to containing flammable materials, cautioning against leaving children in vehicles or allowing them to play under the sun for long periods.

It highlighted the importance of wearing protective headgear and taking breaks, especially for people whose work requires staying under direct sunlight for long periods.

The CDD also warned against overloading the electricity system in houses by connecting multiple electric appliances to a single electrical source. It also urged people to stay away from places with dense grass in which reptiles such as scorpions and snakes breed. The department called on the public to call 911 in case of emergency.

This article has been adapted from its original source.