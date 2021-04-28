Jordan: What Can Local Kids Learn About Petra?

Extending influence beyond the classroom, a month-long student-led teaching initiative titled “Desert Rose” focused on student engagement in knowledge exchange, through teaching English to students from Petra.

Launched by Amman Academy, a private school in Jordan, in cooperation with the Petra National Trust, which is a non-governmental and non-profit organisation focused on preserving cultural heritage, the initiative aims to support local communities in Petra, some 220km south of Amman, encouraging integration and communication between communities and promoting Petra’s cultural identity, according to a statement sent to The Jordan Times on Monday.

“The initiative was organised by 11th graders, which allowed them to transform their regular experiences into enriching ones, as they developed their capabilities and deepened their sense of social responsibility,” the statement said.

“Desert Rose has offered participating students the chance to communicate, collaborate, learn from each other and share ideas. It also expanded students’ cultural and social perspectives”, head of Amman Academy’s Study Life Office, Katia Altal, told The Jordan Times over the phone on Monday.

According to the statement, 60 students between the ages of 12 and 14 were divided into groups, each composed of three to four students who were tutored twice a week via the video conferencing platform Zoom. On April 27, certificates and prizes will be handed out to all the participants who have committed to the programme.

“Being part of this initiative has widened my horizons to be an active member in society,” Ban Al Muhtaseb, one of the tutors, told The Jordan Times on Monday.

On the same note, Salma Shdeifat, who is also one of the student tutors, said it was a fruitful experience and that students from Petra were committed and eager to learn.

Thanks to the programme “the students’ English language skills have improved significantly”, Shdeifat said.

