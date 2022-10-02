Jordanian Businesses Join Together to Beat Breast Cancer

Local businesses in Amman have stepped up their efforts to promote Breast Cancer Awareness Month by organising awareness activities.

Globally, October is designated Breast Cancer Awareness Month, during which public support and attention are focused on encouraging the early detection and treatment of breast cancer.

Did you know that October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month? You can find out more here:https://t.co/eH4UgpZcLU



Find out more about how to check here https://t.co/GB1LbLcEBF #breastcancerawarenessmonth #breastcancerawareness #wickedcreations pic.twitter.com/rv0t8klRbw — Wicked Creations Store (@NGeagen) October 2, 2022

“Having a breast cancer awareness day is a way to deepen our connection with our members and gain their trust,” Najwa Ramadan, owner of a pilates studio, told The Jordan Times on Saturday.

This month, Ramadan is planning to organise two free pilates classes, after which there will be awareness lectures on the importance of early breast cancer detection.

As for Mahmoud Al Husseinieh, an owner of a bookstore, he said that he has invited two breast cancer survivors to share their own cancer experiences, adding that “sharing stories and life experiences provides hope and strength for many”.

Samar Samer, a breast cancer survivor who is passionate about encouraging early detection, told The Jordan Times that each year she collaborates with a florist and a fitness studio to involve as many people as possible in the mission of spreading awareness.

“Early detection is key, and prevention is better than treatment,” she said, noting that she distributes pink roses as a positive gesture when educating other women about early detection.

This article has been adapted from its original source.