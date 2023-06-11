Jordanian fishermen hunt shark in Aqaba

ALBAWABA - Jordanian fishers confirmed catching a shark in Aqaba last Thursday, a local Jordanian media outlet reported on Saturday.

Fishermen said that a white shark was detected in the Red Sea in Jordan's Aqaba city shortly after the incident of the shark which killed a Russian citizen in Egypt.

One of the Jordanian fishermen told Ammon that the shark was caught by fisherman Bilal al-Muhtaseb in the afternoon.

It was hunted using a fishing rod and a "track" in front of the old ports, noting that the fish weighs about 120 kilograms, and it is a predatory fish.

The hunt for the shark in Jordan's Aqaba comes after the horrific death of a Russian man in Hurghada's Egyptian Red Sea resort.

Egyptian citizens, later on, shared a video of the alleged shark which killed the Russian tourist being caught.