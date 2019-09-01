Jordan Short Film Competes in 76th Venice International Film Fest

The Jordanian short film “Give Up the Ghost” by director Zain Duraie is competing in the Orizzonti section for short films at the 76th Venice International Film Festival.

According to the festival website, the film talks about Salam and her dream of becoming a mother, which is shattered when she finds out that she is unable to have children with her husband. A lifetime of convictions and beliefs are put to the test as she realises she must make a choice.

The short film received the production grant for short films from the Jordan Film Fund (JFF) in 2018, according to a Royal Film Commission (RFC) statement.

The JFF was launched by the RFC to “enable filmmakers to tell their stories, develop the independent film industry and contribute to its sustainability, especially in Jordan”, according to the RFC statement.

The JFF has grants for feature-length narratives and documentaries in the phases of development, production or post-production, as well as for short films and TV series development, the statement said.

“Human actions depending on external, judgmental forces can destroy your inner peace; but what if we stand for what we believe in, to become leaders and not followers to what society wants to make of us? What if we already have the key to our cage in our pockets?” Duraie is quoted as saying about the film on the festival website.





Commenting on the selection of her film in Venice, Duraie said: “I am so happy and proud that the world premiere will be at Venice International Film Festival, one of the most important and prestigious in the world,” according to the RFC statement.

It is the third time a Jordanian film has been selected, after the feature-length narrative “Theeb” by Naji Abu Nuwar and the short film “In Extra Time” by Rami Yasin, Duraie said.

The Orizzonti section of the festival is an “international competition dedicated to films that represent the latest aesthetic and expressive trends in international cinema”, according to the festival website.

Seven Arab films are participating in the 76th edition of the Venice International Film Festival, which started last Wednesday and will end on September 7.

The Tunisian film “Bik Eneich” by writer and director Mehdi M. Barsaoui is also competing in the Orizzonti section. The Sudanese film “You Will Die at 20”, which is the first feature-length film for its director Amjad Abu Alaa and was written by Yousef Ibraheem, will also have its world premiere in Venice, read the RFC statement.

This article has been adapted from its original source.